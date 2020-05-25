Olney details why this week is crucial for MLB's season

The Nippon Professional Baseball season will begin June 19, the league announced Monday.

The season was originally schedule to begin in March but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season will begin without fans in attendance but the league left the door open to allowing spectators into stadiums later in the season. The league said it will continue to monitor the situation moving forward.

The revised schedule has not yet been released but NPB commissioner Atsushi Saito said the league is aiming for a 120-game schedule. NPB schedules are normally 143 games long.