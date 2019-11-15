Japanese first baseman/left fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has officially been posted by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, opening the 30-day negotiating window.

TSN’s Scott Mitchell believes Tsutsugo would be a good fit for the Toronto Blue Jays, but that he isn’t a top priority.

I will add on this that while #BlueJays have interest, don’t get the sense Tsutsugo is a top priority.

Interesting upside but the defensive questions seem to be real, even at 1B. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) November 15, 2019

The 28-year-old recorded 29 home runs and 79 RBIs while batting .272 across 131 games last season with Yokohama of the Japanese Central League.

He has recorded 205 home runs, 615 RBIs and a career batting average of .284 over his 978 total games with the club.