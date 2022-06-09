Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is hopeful that forwards Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano will be able to return to action at some point during the upcoming Stanley Cup Final, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reported on Thursday.

Kadri underwent thumb surgery and hasn’t played since taking a hit into the boards from Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane early in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. Kane received a one-game suspension.

Bednar told reporters that Kadri, who has six goals and eight assists in 13 playoff games this season, has resumed training in the gym.

Bednar also said that Cogliano underwent a similar surgery to Kadri’s after blocking a shot with his hand in Game 4 against the Oilers.

Cogliano has tallied two goals and one assist in 11 games this post-season.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who was forced out of Game 1 against the Oilers on May 31, also says he is ready to return from injury.

However, Bednar indicated he has a “tough decision” to make between Kuemper and Pavel Francouz for Game 1 of the final.

Kuemper has made 10 starts in the 2021-22 playoffs and is 6-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. Francouz is 6-0 with a 2.86 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

The Avalanche swept the Oilers and are now awaiting their opponent for the Stanley Cup Final.

The New York Rangers and back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are tied 2-2 with Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final set for tonight.