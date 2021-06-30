Former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been placed on Major League Baseball's ineligible list, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday.

"My office has completed its investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by Jared Porter. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB's policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted. We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game," read a statement released by MLB.

Porter was fired as Mets GM in January for sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office. ESPN first reported the story on Jan. 18.

