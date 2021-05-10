With Patrik Laine slated for restricted free agency this summer and under team control through at least 2022-23, Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Monday it is "self-explanatory" that the winger will be a key part of the team's future.

Acquired from the Winnipeg Jets in January, Laine struggled upon entering the Blue Jackets lineup, posting 10 goals and 21 points in 45 games with the team. Laine scored at least 28 goals in each of first four NHL seasons, including 44 goals in 2017-18.

"I am pretty sure that nobody is more disappointed in Patrik Laine's year than Patrik himself," said Kekalainen, who added he expects the 23-year-old forward to bounce back.

Laine posted two goals and an assist in the Jets season-opener before picking up a upper-body injury, which also forced him to miss time upon joining the Blue Jackets.

Kekalainen added that some young players need to be given a "hall pass" after the added stresses of playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think you have to give them a fresh start and a new opportunity to show what they can do in a normal year," the general manager said.

Laine, who has 150 goals and 271 points in 351 career NHL games, carried a cap hit of $6.75 million on his expiring two-year contract this season.