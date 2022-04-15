Report: Allen (finger) expected to return for Cavs in play-in game

Doncic expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz; Curry on track to return Game 1 vs. Nuggets

Cleveland Cavaliers centre Jarrett Allen will make his return barring a setback in warmups as the Cavs take on the Atlanta Hawks in a do-or-die play-in game Friday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Major return: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) will play tonight vs. Hawks in elimination Play-In Tournament game, barring setback in warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2022

A first-time All-Star in 2021-22, Allen has been out since March 6 with a fractured finger.

Prior to the injury, Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game on 67.7 per cent shooting in 56 games while establishing himself as one of the NBA's elite rim protectors.

This was Allen's second season with the Cavaliers after coming over in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season.

In 341 career games spread over five NBA seasons, Allen avergaes 11.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.