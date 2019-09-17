CLEVELAND — Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has a broken right hand and will miss the remainder of the season.

The loss of Kipnis is another blow to Cleveland, which is chasing an AL wild-card playoff berth and has been ravaged by injuries all season. The Indians say Kipnis will need surgery and could take up to six weeks to recover.

Kipnis, who has had a solid season, has been bothered by the wrist for several weeks. He felt discomfort after taking a swing on Sunday against Minnesota and left the game after hitting a double.

An MRI taken Monday showed a fracture of his hamate bone, the same injury that has sidelined Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

The Indians have recalled utilityman Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Columbus. The 25-year-old was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 3.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports