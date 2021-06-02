CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games.

Baez’s shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games, and it capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away. Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie.

The Cubs homered eight times as they swept the Padres in a three-game set at Wrigley Field for the first time since May 2012. San Diego lost its fourth straight, its longest skid since last August.

Pierce Johnson (1-2) was charged with the loss.

Adbert Alzolay (4-4) allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in five innings for the win. Four Cubs relievers followed with four scoreless innings.

ORIOLES 6, TWINS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as Baltimore beat Minnesota for its second straight win following a 14-game skid.

Mountcastle broke open the game with a three-run shot in the seventh off Alex Colomé that boosted the lead to 6-1.

Reliever Tyler Wells (1-0) held the Twins scoreless with one hit and two strikeouts over three innings.

Baltimore DH Trey Mancini walked and singled, reaching base in 18 consecutive games.

Ryan Jeffers homered and had an RBI triple after being called up from Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the day for the Twins.

Minnesota starter Randy Dobnak (1-5) allowed three runs and eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings.

METS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6

PHOENIX (AP) — Pete Alonso scored Francisco Lindor with a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, James McCann homered and drove in four, and New York beat Arizona.

Miguel Castro (2-1) got the win with two scoreless innings, and Edwin Díaz recorded his 10th save. Joakim Soria (0-1) took the loss.

The Mets had 16 hits and the second through fifth hitters — Lindor, McCann, Alonso, Kevin Pillar and Dominic Smith — were a combined 13 of 24 with six RBIs.

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner lasted just two innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports