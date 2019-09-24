Despite an 0-3 start, which included a rough performance from starting quarterback Case Keenum Monday night against the Chicago Bears, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said postgame that he isn't considering benching Keenum.

"No, not really,” Gruden said when asked if he's thinking about making a QB change. “I think the most important thing is that we have to have some continuity. I can't be changing people every five minutes.

"I have to give Case [Keenum] an ample opportunity to play with these new guys. It's his first time in this offence."

The Redskins lost 31-15 to the Bears on Monday night, and Keenum finished the game with six turnovers (three interceptions and three fumbles). Besides Keenum, who's in his first season with the Redskins, the team is also fielding an offensive line that has several new starters. The unit, of course, is still without seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams who has been holding out for a new contract since the pre-season.

"I've made this point before," Gruden said. "We’re not going to be perfect, but we need to be better and I think we can get better. Otherwise, if I didn't think we had a chance to get better then I would make a change but I think Chase [Keenum] has the tools to become a very efficient quarterback in this offence and get us some victories moving forward."

Behind Keenum on the depth chart is former Ohio State star quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who the Redskins drafted 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. As with most quarterbacks that are drafted in the first round, it is expected that the Redskins at some point in the future will give Haskins an opportunity to prove whether or not he is capable of being a franchise quarterback. Besides Keenum and Haskins, Washington also has injured veteran starter Alex Smith, who suffered a horrific-looking leg injury midway through last season, on its roster.

Keenum, a veteran of seven NFL seasons, was acquired by the Redskins in an off-season trade with the Denver Broncos. The 31-year-old has recorded 13,594 career passing yards with 71 touchdowns and 45 interceptions over his career. Keenum has played for the Houston Texans, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings in addition to the Broncos and Redskins.