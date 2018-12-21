The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with utilityman Eric Sogard on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training, the team announced.

The Jays have been mostly silent so far this off-season, but president an CEO Mark Shapiro said earlier this week that the club could start to make moves soon.

"Pitching is clearly a priority as we look at building the team moving forward," he said. "The right kind of players around our young players is also really important. So I would expect that either as this year closes out or as we move into the New Year, there'll be some activity before we get to spring training.

"The roster will not be the same when we get to spring training as it is now."

Sogard is a veteran of eight major league season, six of which have been spent with the Oakland Athletics.

He spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting .134 over 113 at-bats. He was much better the season before in 94 games, posting an OPS of .770. Sogard is a career .238 hitter with an OPS of .623.

Sogard has spent his career playing mostly second, shortstop and third base.

The 32-year-old was drafted in the second round in 2007 by the San Diego Padres and made his big league debut in September of 2010.