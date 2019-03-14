Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s spring training with the Toronto Blue Jays was already over, but the team made it official Thursday, reassigning their top prospect to their minor-league camp.

Guerrero, 19, has been out of action since March 8 after picking up a Grade 1 oblique strain in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Recovery will take at least three weeks, which ruled Guerrero out of the team's remaining spring schedule.

In 19 at-bats this preseason, Guerrero hit .211 with four hits, one RBI and an OPS of .566.

The Jays wrap up their exhibition schedule with two games in Guerrero's hometown of Montreal against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday and Tuesday before returning to Toronto for their home season opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 28.