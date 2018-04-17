The Toronto Blue Jays have called up starter Joe Biagini to start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals.

UPDATE: Blue Jays starters against KC will be,

Tuesday (Game 1) - LHP Jaime Garcia

Tuesday (Game 2) - RHP Joe Biagini

Wednesday - LHP J.A. Happ — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) April 17, 2018

Left-hander J.A. Happ was scheduled to start the second but was pushed back to Wednesday because of a rule that allows teams call up a 26th player to add to the 25-man roster for doubleheaders. Jaime Garcia is slated to go in Game 1 against Eric Skoglund.

Biagini has made one start at Triple-A Buffalo this season, tossing five shutout innings with four strikeouts. Last season, he made 18 starts for the Jays and had an ERA of 5.34 in 119.2 innings. He will presumably be sent back down the following day when the roster returns to 25.

The Blue Jays were supposed to kick off their three-game set with the Royals on Monday but had their first postponement at the Rogers Centre since 2001 (which also came against the Royals) after a block of ice reportedly fell from the CN Tower and punched a hole in the roof of the Rogers Centre. The Jays will play at 3:07 p.m. ET and then against at 7:07 ET.

They currently sit at 9-5, good for second place in the American League East behind the Boston Red Sox at 13-2.