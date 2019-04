Jays break up no-hitter in 7th

The Toronto Blue Jays have broken up a combined no-hitter try by the Baltimore Orioles.

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer off reliever Pedro Araujo in the 7th for Toronto's first hit of the game.

The Orioles lead 6-2.

Starting righty David Hess pitched 6.1 innings of no-hit ball, throwing 82 pitches and walking just one.

The Orioles brought in Araujo, who gave up a walk, the home run, and a single following Hess' departure.