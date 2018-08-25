The Toronto Blue Jays designated pitcher Jaime Garcia for assignment on Saturday in order to activate Aaron Sanchez from the 60-day disabled list.

Sanchez will start the Jays' date with the Philadelphia Phillies later on Saturday.

Garcia, 31, has made 25 appearances for the Jays this season with 13 of them coming as starts.

The Reynosa, Mexico native was 3-6 with a 5.93 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.534 over 74.1 innings pitched.

This is Garcia's 10th year in the majors and first with the Jays, signing a one-year deal in the offseason.

His first eight years in the majors were with the St. Louis Cardinals and he spent last season among the Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees.

This is Sanchez's first start for the Blue Jays since June 21. The Jays won the opener of the three-game set - their fourth straight victory - on Friday by a score of 4-2.