The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday outfielder Dalton Pompey has been diagnosed with a concussion and will be placed under MLB concussion protocol.

Pompey, who has a history of concussions, was scratched from Thursday's lineup after he bumped his head on some bats that were located on top of his locker.

Through 14 spring games, Pompey hit .282/.282/.436 with seven runs driven in. The 26-year-old is out of options.

Pompey also dealt with a knee injury earlier this spring after fouling a ball off his leg in the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates last week.

Due to a variety of injuries, he has appeared in just 13 big league games since 2015. In 145 MLB at-bats, he is a career .221/.289/.372 hitter.