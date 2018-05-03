1h ago
Jays place Pearce on DL; recall Biagini
TSN.ca Staff
Heading into the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader, the Toronto Blue Jays have placed Steve Pearce on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain, optioned Danny Barnes to Buffalo, recalled Joe Biagini, selected the contract of Luis Santos and designated infielder Gift Ngoepe for assignment.
Biagini was called up to start the second contest of the day on Thursday against the Cleveland Indians.
Pearce was removed from the first game after striking out in the top of the fifth inning, he was held out of the previous two games with a ribcage issue.
Barnes threw a third of an inning in the 11 inning victory, he surrendered a run on two hits and walked two batters.
Ngoepe had been optioned to Buffalo prior to the first game on Thursday.