Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder fatigue. The move was made retroactive to March 9, Stroman's last start.

The Blue Jays also optioned left-handed relief pitcher Tim Mayza to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled pitchers Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio.

Stroman has struggled this season through seven starts. The 27-year-old has a 0-5 record with a 7.71 earned run average and 1.71 WHIP in 37.1 innings.

Biagini, who has spent most of the season in Buffalo, has made two starts for the Jays this season and has a 0-1 record with an 8.10 ERA through 10 innings in the Majors. The 27-year-old is 0-3 with a 4.57 ERA in four starts in Buffalo.