The Toronto Blue Jays officially placed pitcher Clayton Richard on the 10-day injured list on Monday with what the team is calling "right knee stress reaction" and has recalled starter Sean Reid-Foley to start on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

ROSTER MOVE:



We've placed LHP Clayton Richard on the 10-day IL (right knee stress reaction) and recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley. SRF will start tonight. pic.twitter.com/NFeKyLh6gW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 1, 2019

Reid-Foley, 23, made seven starts for the team last season, going 2-4 record with a 5.13 earned run average in 33.1 innings pitched.

Splitting time between the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, Reid-Foley combined for a 3.26 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 129.2 innings over 24 starts.

Richard, 35, was signed as a free agent this off-season. He's expected to be out for at least two weeks.