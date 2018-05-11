Stroman ready to take a step back and put it all together

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder fatigue. The move was made retroactive to March 9, Stroman's last start.

The Blue Jays also optioned left-handed relief pitcher Tim Mayza to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled pitchers Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio.

Stroman said he didn't want to go on the DL but realized it was the best way to figure things out.

He’ll head to Dunedin to rehab and he isn’t sure how long it’ll be but he didn’t go out of his way to say he’ll be back right when 10 days is up.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 11, 2018

Stroman has struggled this season through seven starts. The 27-year-old has a 0-5 record with a 7.71 earned run average and 1.71 WHIP in 37.1 innings.

Biagini, who has spent most of the season in Buffalo, has made two starts for the Jays this season and has a 0-1 record with an 8.10 ERA through 10 innings in the Majors. The 27-year-old is 0-3 with a 4.57 ERA in four starts in Buffalo.

Gaviglio could also be a candidate for starts in Stroman's place. The 27-year-old has made five starts with Buffalo this season and carries a 1.86 ERA through 29 innings.