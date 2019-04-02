52m ago
Jays recall OF Alford from Bisons
TSN.ca Staff
Mitchell: Pillar move opens up more playing time for younger Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Anthony Alford from AAA Buffalo Bisons to replace Kevin Pillar, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old appeared in 13 games last season for the Blue Jays and posted a .105 average with one RBI and a stolen base in 13 games.
He also played in 105 games at the AAA level with the Bisons last season and hit five homers and added 34 RBIs.
Alford was selected by the Jays in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft.