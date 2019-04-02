Mitchell: Pillar move opens up more playing time for younger Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Anthony Alford from AAA Buffalo Bisons to replace Kevin Pillar, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

ROSTER MOVE: We've recalled OF Anthony Alford from the @BuffaloBisons. pic.twitter.com/PvqV1MOqXW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 2, 2019

The 22-year-old appeared in 13 games last season for the Blue Jays and posted a .105 average with one RBI and a stolen base in 13 games.

He also played in 105 games at the AAA level with the Bisons last season and hit five homers and added 34 RBIs.

Alford was selected by the Jays in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft.