The Toronto Blue Jays have scratched shortstop Freddy Galvis from Sunday’s starting lineup with lower back tightness and replaced him with Richard Urena in the eighth spot in the batting order.

The 29-year-old is the MLB’s current active consecutive games leader.

Officially lower back tightness for Galvis, who has played all 162 games each of the past two seasons. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 31, 2019

Galvis played all 162 games the past two seasons, 2018 with the San Diego Padres and 2017 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has three hits in 10 at bats, appearing in all three games so far this season with the Blue Jays.