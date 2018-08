The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Wednesday night that they have traded minor league right-hander Nick Tepesch to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations.

ROSTER MOVE: The #BlueJays have announced that they have traded RHP Nick Tepesch. Righty had pitched 10 games with the #Bisons this year before landing on the Herd's DL. — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 9, 2018

Between Triple-A Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire, Tepesch has compiled a 2-8 record with a 6.45 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 89.1 innings pitched before landing on the 10-day disabled list with Buffalo.