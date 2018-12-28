2h ago
Jays, Shoemaker reach one-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays and right-handed pitcher Matt Shoemaker have agreed on a one-year major-league contract.
According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, Shoemaker's deal has a $3.5 million guarantee with an additional $1 million in performance bonuses. Passan adds that because Shoemaker would be shy of six service years, it allows the Blue Jays to control his rights for the 2020 season as well.
The 32-year-old has spent his entire six-year career with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 2-2 record with a 4.94 ERA and 33 strikeouts over seven starts in 2018.
Over 101 career games (93 starts), Shoemaker is 40-32 with a 3.93 ERA and 490 strikeouts. He recorded a 16-4 record as a rookie in 2014, but has failed to top the 10-win mark since.