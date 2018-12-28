Is Stroman taking a shot at Jays talking about other teams in the division?

The Toronto Blue Jays and right-handed pitcher Matt Shoemaker have agreed on a one-year major-league contract.

The 32-year-old right-hander has struggled with arm injuries recently, limiting him to 31 IP in 2018, but he’s been decent at times when healthy.

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports, Shoemaker's deal has a $3.5 million guarantee with an additional $1 million in performance bonuses. Passan adds that because Shoemaker would be shy of six service years, it allows the Blue Jays to control his rights for the 2020 season as well.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire six-year career with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 2-2 record with a 4.94 ERA and 33 strikeouts over seven starts in 2018.

Over 101 career games (93 starts), Shoemaker is 40-32 with a 3.93 ERA and 490 strikeouts. He recorded a 16-4 record as a rookie in 2014, but has failed to top the 10-win mark since.