The Toronto Blue Jays have reached one-year deals with both Aaron Loup and Ezequiel Carrera, avoiding arbitration with both players.

Welcome back, @zekecarrera3 and Loupy!



We've agreed to 1-year deals with both players, avoiding arbitration. pic.twitter.com/wrFtjHqtAt — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 12, 2018

Carrera’s deal is worth $1.9 million while Loup will return for $1.8125 million.

Loup appeared in 70 games last season for the Jays and posted a 2-3 record with a 3.75 ERA in 57.2 innings.

Carrera played in 131 games for the Jays in 2017, finishing with eight homers and 20 RBIs and a .282 batting average. The 30-year-old also stole 10 bases while only being caught once.