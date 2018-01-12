27m ago
Jays sign Carrera, Loup to new deals
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have reached one-year deals with both Aaron Loup and Ezequiel Carrera, avoiding arbitration with both players.
Carrera’s deal is worth $1.9 million while Loup will return for $1.8125 million.
Loup appeared in 70 games last season for the Jays and posted a 2-3 record with a 3.75 ERA in 57.2 innings.
Carrera played in 131 games for the Jays in 2017, finishing with eight homers and 20 RBIs and a .282 batting average. The 30-year-old also stole 10 bases while only being caught once.