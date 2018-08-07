After throwing a solid seven innings and allowing just two hits to the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays' right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman was forced to leave Tuesday night's game prior to the eighth inning with a blister on his right middle finger, the team announced.

Marcus Stroman was removed from tonight's game with a right middle finger blister. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 8, 2018

"It ripped pretty good and I just wasn't in a position where I could throw my pitches effectively," Stroman said after the game. "I tried in the warmups and I couldn't. It was a close game"

Ryan Tepera relieved the injured Stroman and promptly gave up the lead on a three-run home run to Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez.

"J.D. Martinez is just unreal," Stroman said. "I mean he's the hottest hitter I think I've ever seen live, so it's tough to navigate that lineup."

After two straight seasons of 200-plus innings pitched, Stroman has struggled with on-field results and off-field injuries in 2018. The 27-year-old has already spent over a month on the disabled list due to shoulder fatigue.

For the season the right-hander has compiled a 4-8 record with a 5.63 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 84.2 innings pitched.