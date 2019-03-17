Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis underwent left knee surgery to clean up a slight meniscus tear. He will be reevaluated in four-to-six weeks according to the team.

Travis appeared in 103 games last season for the Jays, posting a .232 average with 11 homers and 44 RBIs.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with left knee inflammation earlier in the month and had already been shut down by the team.

“It’s hard,” Travis said in early March. “I’m sick of the same story over and over again. I mean, it is what it is, and you gotta find a way to keep going. But I’m sick of it, that’s for sure.”

Travis has missed time over the course of his four-year MLB career with surgeries on his left shoulder and right knee.

The Jays also announced that pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2019 season.

Leiter Jr. made eight appearances for the Jays last season and had a 13.50 ERA in 6.2 innings.

The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies in September of 2018.