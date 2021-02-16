Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said on Tuesday that much of the trade talk surrounding third baseman Kris Bryant for much of the offseason was "completely inaccurate."

Hoyer was asked in particular about recent rumours tying the 2016 National League Most Valuable Player to the New York Mets.

Here was Jed Hoyer today, on the state of the Cubs’ roster, and on those recent Kris Bryant-Mets trade rumors⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S3VxwAuuGb — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 16, 2021

"We were involved in a lot of rumors this year that were, some were just completely inaccurate, and then I would say that some were just sort of exaggerated -- the seriousness of those discussions," Hoyer said. "Certainly, teams called us and we had discussions. But as far as like active discussions, right now things are quiet. And like I said, they have been for some time."

Hoyer, in his 10th season with the Cubs, believes the current composition of his team - one minus the likes of Yu Darvish, who was traded to the San Diego Padres, and Jon Lester, who signed with the Washington Nationals, but with the additions of Joc Pederson and Trevor Williams - is how the Cubs will start the season.

"By and large, I would expect this is what our team's going to look like," Hoyer said. "I don't expect major transactions from a free-agent nature going forward."

Still, Hoyer wouldn't completely rule out any trades, despite admitting the team was not engaged on anything currently.

"As far as the trades go, right now, we're not currently engaged in any trade talk," Hoyer said. "We haven't been, actually, for a little while now. And so, could someone make that phone call? Yeah, someone could. But I'm not anticipating it, because right now, we're not engaged in anything. And we haven't been for a bit. So, I don't expect it, I guess is probably the simplest way to say it. But, you never know. Who knows what injury could happen or what thing could change in someone else's camp. But, I'm not expecting it. I'm expecting that, for the most part, this is going to be the group that we open up against Pittsburgh with."

The Cubs finished atop the NL Central in 2020, reaching the postseason for the fifth time in six years, but fell in two straight to the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card Series.