Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday Jeff Blashill will return as the team's head coach next season, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman says Jeff Blashill will return as coach of the Wings. Has no plans to make a change. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) May 27, 2020

Blashill has been head coach of the Red Wings the past five seasons, taking over for Mike Babcock after he left for Toronto.

After leading the Red Wings to the playoffs in his first season behind the bench in Detroit, Blashill has overseen four consecutive losing seasons.

The 46-year-old has an overall record with the team of 153-194-52.