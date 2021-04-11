TSN Hockey Insider Bob Mackenzie is reporting veteran forward Jeff Carter has said his goodbyes to his Los Angeles Kings teammates as he's being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of Monday's Trade Deadline.

LAK players saying their goodbyes to Jeff Carter, who is off to PIT. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 12, 2021

LAK will be retaining salary on Carter and receiving a couple of conditional draft picks from PIT. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 12, 2021

McKenzie adds the deal is pending a trade call.

The Kings will be retaining salary on Carter and receiving a couple of conditional draft picks from the Penguins, McKenzie tweets.

No word yet on trade call between PIT and LAK. As always, and it bears repeating, especially at this time of year, until the trade call is all done, the deal isn’t done at all. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 12, 2021

The 36-year-old has eight goals and 11 assists over 40 games this season with the Kings, his 10th in L.A. and 16th in the NHL.

Over 1,080 career games with the Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers, Carter has 390 goals and 361 assists.

The 11th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft won two Stanley Cups with the Kings in 2012 and 2014.