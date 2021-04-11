TSN Hockey Insider Bob Mackenzie is reporting veteran forward Jeff Carter has said his goodbyes to his Los Angeles Kings teammates as he's being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of Monday's Trade Deadline. 

McKenzie adds the deal is pending a trade call. 

The Kings will be retaining salary on Carter and receiving a couple of conditional draft picks from the Penguins, McKenzie tweets.

The 36-year-old has eight goals and 11 assists over 40 games this season with the Kings, his 10th in L.A. and 16th in the NHL.

Over 1,080 career games with the Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers, Carter has 390 goals and 361 assists. 

The 11th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft won two Stanley Cups with the Kings in 2012 and 2014. 