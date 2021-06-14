Niagara Falls lit up in Habs' colours ahead of third round of playoffs

Jeff Petry, Jake Evans, and Jon Merrill skated with the extras at Montreal Canadiens skate Monday, with none of them expected to play Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

#Habs Petry, Evans and Merrill are staying on the ice with black aces at the end of morning skate. Expect none of them to play tonight. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 14, 2021

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said late last week the team was no confident the trio would be able to play Game 1.

Ducharme noted at the time all three players are progressing and should return in the near future.

Evans Making Progress

Evans, who suffered a concussion after taking a hit from Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele in Game 1 of their second round series, skated on his own Saturday.

Ducharme says Evans felt fine after his off-ice workouts this week as well as his solo skating sessions on Friday and Saturday. Ducharme added that the 25-year-old could be ready in three to four days, but they are following the protocol steps very carefully.

#Habs Evans is making progress in his recovery from concussion. Off-ice workout Tuesday has advanced to skating separately from his team’s main practice. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/qoIC0S4unM — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 12, 2021

#Habs Ducharme said Evans felt fine Wednesday, the day after his first gym workout. Same after his Thursday gym session. He skated solo yesterday and today. Could be ready in 3-4 days but Evans and the medical staff are following protocol steps very carefully. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 12, 2021

Petry appeared to be injured when he got his right pinky finger caught in a camera hole in the glass during the second period of Sunday's 5-1 win in Game 3. He went to the locker room, but was able to return to action and finish the period on the bench. The 33-year-old played 16:02 over the first two periods of the game and was a plus-1. He did not play in the third period.

Petry has contributed three assists for the Canadiens during the 2020-21 post-season.

Merrill, acquired at the trade deadline from the Detroit Red Wings, has been out since Game 5 of the Canadiens' first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is without a point in five playoff games.