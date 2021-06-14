2h ago
Petry, Evans, Merrill skating with extras ahead of Game 1
Jeff Petry, Jake Evans, and Jon Merrill skated with the extras at Montreal Canadiens skate Monday, with none of them expected to play Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said late last week the team was no confident the trio would be able to play Game 1.
Ducharme noted at the time all three players are progressing and should return in the near future.
Evans Making Progress
Evans, who suffered a concussion after taking a hit from Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele in Game 1 of their second round series, skated on his own Saturday.
Ducharme says Evans felt fine after his off-ice workouts this week as well as his solo skating sessions on Friday and Saturday. Ducharme added that the 25-year-old could be ready in three to four days, but they are following the protocol steps very carefully.
Petry appeared to be injured when he got his right pinky finger caught in a camera hole in the glass during the second period of Sunday's 5-1 win in Game 3. He went to the locker room, but was able to return to action and finish the period on the bench. The 33-year-old played 16:02 over the first two periods of the game and was a plus-1. He did not play in the third period.
Petry has contributed three assists for the Canadiens during the 2020-21 post-season.
Merrill, acquired at the trade deadline from the Detroit Red Wings, has been out since Game 5 of the Canadiens' first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is without a point in five playoff games.