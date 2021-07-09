Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry revealed Friday the pain from setting his broken pinky finger back in place caused his eyes to go bloodshot during the playoffs.

Petry said he broke his finger in Game 3 of the team's second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets when his finger got stuck in a camera hole. He returned for Game 2 of the team's third round series against the Vegas Golden Knights with bloodshot eyes, leading to his photo going viral.

"When they were setting my finger back into place, putting the cast on popped all the blood vessels in my eyes," Petry said.

The 33-year-old defenceman noted he opted against having surgery on the fracture, which would have sidelined him for six-to-eight weeks.

Petry had six assists in 20 games with the Canadiens during the postseason, while averaging 24:03 of ice time. He had 12 goals and 42 points in 55 games during the regular season.

The blueliner is signed through the 2024-25 season at a cap hit of $6.25 million.