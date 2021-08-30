Brady, Ostapenko pull out of US Open with injuries

Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of an injury.

Brady, a semifinalist last year in Flushing Meadows, has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko in Cincinnati. The U.S. Tennis Association did not specify her injury.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, also pulled out Monday for medical reasons.

On the men's side, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also withdrew. The 2008 Australian Open finalist has a right leg injury.