Masoli, defence lead Tiger-Cats over Alouettes in East semis
TSN.ca Staff
Jeremiah Masoli had 184 yards with one touchdown and the Tiger-Cats' defence forced four turnovers as Hamilton defeated the Montreal Alouettes 23-12 in the East Semi-final.
They will go on to face the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Dec. 5 at the East final.
