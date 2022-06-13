The Nashville Predators have signed defenceman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year, $8 million extension, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The deal will carry a cap hit of $2 million per season.

Lauzon, 25, was acquired in a trade with the expansion Seattle Kraken back in March.

He went on to play in 13 regular season games for the Predators in 2021-22 and appeared in another three playoff games.

For the season, he tallied two goals and five assists in 66 games combined between the two teams. Prior to being selected in the expansion draft by the Kraken, Lauzon played parts of three seasons at the NHL level with the Boston Bruins.

"When we acquired Jeremy back in March, we felt he was a player with a bright future who would help solidify our blueline moving forward, so we are excited to have him remain with the Predators," general manager David Poile said in a news release.

"Jeremy jumped right into our lineup with his physical style of play and fits the identity that we like to bring each night. At just 25 years old, he's helped us further reach our goal of getting younger and he is thrilled about the opportunity to continue to improve and develop with our organization and in the city of Nashville."

"Nashville is the place I wanted to be, so I am thankful and fortunate to stay with this city and the Predators for the next few years. As a defenseman who likes to play with physicality, I love the identity our team brings each game, and knew this was a group I would fit in with right away. My teammates and the entire organization made me feel welcome from the day I arrived, and I'm looking forward to some stability and a chance to help our team that's on the rise and is heading in the right direction," Lauzon said in the same release.