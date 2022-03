Predators acquire D Lauzon in trade with Kraken

The Nashville Predators acquired defenceman Jeremy Lauzon from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Seattle gets a 2nd rounder in 2022 for Lauzon https://t.co/KXCyrHD18k — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

Seattle will receive a 2022 second-round pick in return.

Lauzon, 24, has one goal, five assists and a minus-9 rating in 53 games this season.