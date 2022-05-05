Rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman will get the start in Game 3 for the Boston Bruins against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Game 3 starter Jeremy Swayman on the ice at Warrior practicing with Jesper Froden and Jakub Zboril. Day off for the rest of the Boston Bruins — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 5, 2022

Linus Ullmark got the nod for the Bruins in both losing contests against the 'Canes, allowing eight goals on 57 shots.

Swayman and Ullmark split goaltending duties throughout the regular season with each recording 39 appearances. Swayman posted a 21-14-3 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average, while Ullmark went 26-10-2 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.45 GAA.

The series heads to Boston Friday night with the Hurricanes looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead.