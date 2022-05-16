Flames finally solve Oettinger to take grueling series against Stars

The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Monday afternoon.

Selected No. 20 overall in last year's draft, Wallstedt spent this season in the Swedish Elite League with Lulea HF.

He went 11-9-2 with a .918 save percentage and a 1.98 goals-against average in 22 games, including two shutouts. He led the league in GAA, ranked fourth in save percentage and tied for sixth in shutouts.

A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Wallstedt has played parts of four seasons with Lulea.