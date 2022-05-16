1h ago
Wild sign G Wallstedt to three-year ELC
The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Monday afternoon. Selected No. 20 overall in last year's draft, Wallstedt spent this season in the Swedish Elite League with Lulea HF.
TSN.ca Staff
He went 11-9-2 with a GAA, a .918 SV% and 2 SO in 22 games with Lulea in Sweden's Elite League this season. Wallstedt led the League in GAA, ranked 4th in SV% and T-6th in SO.
He went 11-9-2 with a .918 save percentage and a 1.98 goals-against average in 22 games, including two shutouts. He led the league in GAA, ranked fourth in save percentage and tied for sixth in shutouts.
A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Wallstedt has played parts of four seasons with Lulea.