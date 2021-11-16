Jess Fishlock is the National Women's Soccer League's best in 2021.

The OL Reign and Wales midfielder was named NWSL MVP on Tuesday.

The 🐉 was a lock 🔒



Your 2021 NWSL Most Valuable Player presented by @budweiserusa: @JessFishlock 👏 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 16, 2021

"If you speak to most people around the league and ask the coaches if they could take one player from our team, it would always be [Jess],” said OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said in a statement. “I think that’s just a compliment of what she’s always brought to this team. The journey that she’s been on to get to this point has been phenomenal. I’m glad that she’s getting some recognition that she deserves.”

In the NWSL since its inception in 2013, this was the 34-year-old Fishlock's first individual award.

Fishlock started 21 games this season, scoring five goals and adding four assists.

United States teammates Mallory Pugh of Chicago and NY/NJ Gotham's Midge Purce finished second and third in voting, respectively.

Fishlock becomes the second ever Reign player to win the award and first since Kim Little in 2014.