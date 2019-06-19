36m ago
Puljujarvi's agent: "Jesse needs a fresh start"
TSN.ca Staff
McLennan explains why Duchene would be a good fit in Montreal
According to Edmonton Oilers' forward Jesse Puljujarvi's agent Markus Lehto, it's time for the 21-year-old to have a fresh start elsewhere.
"It doesn't make sense to go back where we were last season, it's not good for either side," Lehto said. "Discussions about parting ways have been going on for weeks already. Jesse needs a fresh start and it's nothing against the Oilers."
Since being drafted fourth overall in 2016 by the Oilers, Puljujarvi has struggled to carve out a permanent role on the NHL roster. He had just nine points (four goals, five assists) in 46 games this season. In 139 NHL games, he has 37 points.
His 2018-19 season ended with surgery on both hips in early March. According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Puljujarvi has made it clear to the Oilers he wants to be traded and the team is willing to accommodate but won't give him away and intend on being patient to find the right fit.
Puljujarvi is currently a restricted free agent coming off his entry-level deal and needs a new contract.