According to Edmonton Oilers' forward Jesse Puljujarvi's agent Markus Lehto, it's time for the 21-year-old to have a fresh start elsewhere.

Puljujärvi’s agent Markus Lehto:



”It doesn’t make sense to go back where we were last season, it’s not good for either side. Discussions about parting ways have been going on for weeks already. Jesse needs a fresh start and it’s nothing against the Oilers”. #NHLfi — Tommi Seppälä (@TommiSeppala) June 19, 2019

"It doesn't make sense to go back where we were last season, it's not good for either side," Lehto said. "Discussions about parting ways have been going on for weeks already. Jesse needs a fresh start and it's nothing against the Oilers."

Since being drafted fourth overall in 2016 by the Oilers, Puljujarvi has struggled to carve out a permanent role on the NHL roster. He had just nine points (four goals, five assists) in 46 games this season. In 139 NHL games, he has 37 points.

His 2018-19 season ended with surgery on both hips in early March. According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Puljujarvi has made it clear to the Oilers he wants to be traded and the team is willing to accommodate but won't give him away and intend on being patient to find the right fit.

Jesse Puljujarvi has made it clear to the Edmonton Oilers he wants to be traded. He wants a fresh start to his young NHL career. It’s believed the Oilers are willing to accommodate, but won’t give him away and intend on being patient in finding a right fit. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 19, 2019

Puljujarvi is currently a restricted free agent coming off his entry-level deal and needs a new contract.