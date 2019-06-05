The agent for Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi refuted a Finnish report on Wednesday that said the 21-year-old was going to sign a one-year deal in the KHL.

Puljujarvi’s agent, Markus Lehto, told TSN hockey Insider Darren Dreger that the restricted free agent is continuing to rehab in Edmonton and has no current plans to change leagues.

"Jesse is in Edmonton rehabbing and training, He feels great," Lehto said. "NHL is the first option.”

A report surfaced on a Finnish website early Wednesday morning that the forward was set to sign with Jokerit Helsinki three years after being selected by the Oilers fourth overall in 2016 NHL Draft.

Puljujarvi, who is coming off a three-year entry level contract, scored four goals and posted five assists in 46 games with the Oilers this season. He underwent hip surgery in March, ending his season, and is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp.

In 139 games with the Oilers, Puljujarvi has 17 goals and 37 points.