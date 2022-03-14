The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a trade to acquire outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Eugenio Suarez from the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

Heading back to Cincinnati will be pitchers Justin Dunn and Brandon Williamson and outfielder Jake Fraley.

Winker, 28, had the best season of his career in 2021, making the National League All-Star Team for the first time. The Buffalo native hit 24 homers and drove in 71 while slashing .305/.394/.556 in 110 games last season with the Reds, his fifth with the organization at the big-league level.

Suarez made the All-Star Team in 2018 and followed that up with a 49 home run season in 2019 but hit just .198 in 145 games last year. He made his big league debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2014 before joining the Reds in 2015.