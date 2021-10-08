Three members of Canada’s Olympic gold medal winning soccer team were nominated for the Ballon d’Or on Friday. Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence and captain Christine Sinclair are among the 20 players on the shortlist for the award given to the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous year.

Let's keep the rhythm! Five new 2021 Women’s #BallondOr nominees!



🇳🇱 Lieke Martens

🇨🇦 Jessie Fleming

🇪🇸 Irene Paredes

🇨🇦 Ashley Lawrence

🇨🇦 Christine Sinclair pic.twitter.com/KZ0iLC7xdj — France Football #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

Fleming fired home Canada’s lone goal on a penalty in their semifinal triumph over the favoured Americans at the Tokyo 2020 Games and also converted from the penalty spot in the final to help send the game to a shootout, where the Canadians claimed gold.

The 23-year-old also helped Chelsea capture the Women's Super League title last season in England.

Lawrence, another key member of Canada’s gold medal-winning team, was on the Paris Saint-Germain side that won the Division 1 Féminine title in France and was named to the league’s Team of the Year.

Sinclair, the all-time leading international goal scorer who captained Canada to the title in Tokyo, also wears the armband for the National Women's Soccer League’s Portland Thorns FC, helping them capture the 2021 Challenge Cup.

The Ballon d’Or will be awarded on November 29 at Paris' Theatre du Chatelet.

Full list of nominees:

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea, Sweden), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG, France), Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia), Stina Blackstenius (Hacken, Sweden), Wendie Renard (Lyon, France), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage, USA), Pernille Harder (Chelsea, Denmark), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, Netherlands), Sandra Panos (Barcelona, Spain), Lieke Martens (Barcelona, Netherlands), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea, Canada), Irene Paredes (Barcelona, Spain), Ashley Lawrence (PSG, Canada), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns, Canada), Ellen White (Man City, England), Christiane Endler (Lyon, Chile), Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona, Spain), Fran Kirby (Chelsea, England), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG, France).