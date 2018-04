Winnipeg Jets forward Joel Armia left Friday's Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild after the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return to action.

Joel Armia will not return to tonight’s game due to an upper body injury. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) April 21, 2018

The 24-year-old scored the fourth goal of the opening period for the Jets at the 11:59 mark.

Armia has 12 goals and 17 assists over 79 games with the Jets this season, his third year with the club.