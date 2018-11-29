1h ago
Jets confirm D Byfuglien has concussion
TSN.ca Staff
Jets confirm Byfuglien has a concussion
Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirms that defenceman Dustin Byfuglien has a concussion and will be out a minimum of seven days.
He suffered the injury during the Jets' Nov. 27 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins when Byfuglien collided with Penguins defenceman Jamie Oleksiak. Byfuglien was checked for a concussion during the second period of the game but later returned.
He missed Thursday night's contest against the Chicago Blackhawks as Maurice said he started developing a symptom Wednesday afternoon.
Byfuglien, 33, has two goals and 17 points in 21 contests with the Jets this season.