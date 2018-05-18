Seravalli: Jets need to have a sense of urgency in Game 4

The Winnipeg Jets announced that forward Nikolaj Ehlers is sick, not injured, and is available for Game 4.

He was out for Game 3 and did not skate Thursday. He has not skated in three straight days amid what was previousy thought to be an undisclosed injury.

#nhljets clarify Nikolaj Ehlers status. He is sick, not injured, and is available for tonight’s Game 4. He did not skate yesterday, has not skated in three straight days though. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 18, 2018

Ehlers, 22, scored 29 goals in the regular season but has not scored in the playoffs. He does however have seven assists, including two in his last three games.

The Jets trail the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in the series with Game 4 getting underway Friday night.