Winnipeg Jets star Patrik Laine is entering the final season of his entry-level contract, but the 20-year-old said Thursday there's no rush to sign an extension.

"It's not something we need to hurry because I still have a contract," Laine said, per NHL.com. "But obviously that's something I want to do at some point and they want to do. But there's no rush.

"... I really don't care. There's no rush, really. I can do it next summer or this summer. I don't mind."

Laine scored a career-high 44 goals last season, the second most in the NHL behind only Rocket Richard Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin. He said Thursday there's been "nothing major" on the contract front, but when he signs he'd like it to be a long-term deal with the Jets.

"It's always easier if it's long term so you don't have to think about doing a new contract for a while, and I'm happy where I'm at," Laine said. "I want to stay there for sure. That's something I want to do and hopefully they're thinking the same way."

Through two NHL seasons, Laine has 80 goals and 134 points. He said there's specific targets on production this season, but aim is to continue to improve.

After competing in the playoffs for the first time last season, Laine said he's hoping the Jets can take another step forward, too.

"I have to be proud of the team and proud of myself because it was a great season, but it didn't end the way we wanted it to," he said. "There's still some work to do and we weren't able to take the last step, but hopefully we'll be ready to do that this year."