Foligno: No intent to hurt Myers, I wouldn't do that to a friend

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, defenceman Tyler Myers is on his way back to Winnipeg for treatment and "highly doubtful" for Game 4 of the Jets' playoff series against the Minnesota Wild due to what Dreger calls an aggravated muscular injury.

Myers left Game 3 on Sunday in the second period after an awkward collision with Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno. Foligno lost his footing blocking a shot and fell into Myers, taking both players into the boards.

Some have accused Foligno of punching Myers as the two went to the ice. Foligno reminded members of the media on Monday that he and Myers were teammates in Buffalo.

"No, honestly I did not punch his knee,” Foligno said, per The Athletic. “I've looked at it 100 times and my stick's in my hand and I think I'm trying to grab whatever I can before going down... I'm sure a lot of Winnipeg fans are saying that, but no I'm not trying to hurt someone out there, especially a good friend like Myers.”

The Jets hold a 2-1 series lead over the Wild after losing 6-2 on Sunday night.