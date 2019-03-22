The Winnipeg Jets announced the team has recalled goalie Eric Comrie from their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis. Laurent Brossoit left Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a suspected lower-body injury.

In 45 games for the AHL's Moose this season, Comrie 23-16-2 record with a 2.75 goals against average and .916 save percentage.

More details to follow.