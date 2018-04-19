The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Sami Niku from the AHL's Manitoba Moose in the wake of Josh Morrissey's one-game suspension.

Niku was called up for depth ahead of Game 4, but was reassigned to the Moose on Wednesday.

The Jets will be without Morrissey and are expected to be without defenceman Tyler Myers once again in Game 5, meaning Niku may slide into the lineup on Friday night. Both Myers and Toby Enstrom, who last played on March 23 due to ankle injury, were absent from practice on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was named an AHL First-Team All-Star earlier this month and posted 16 goals and 54 points in 76 games with the Moose this season. He scored a goal in his lone contest with the Jets earlier this season.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2015, Niku is playing his first season in North America. He spent the past three seasons playing in Finland.

The Jets used the following pairings in Game 4 and will need to replace the 22:19 of ice time Morrissey played:

Morrissey - Trouba

Morrow - Byfuglien

Chiarot - Poolman

Myers left Game 3 on Sunday in the second period after an awkward collision with Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno. Foligno lost his footing blocking a shot and fell into Myers, taking both players into the boards. He returned to Winnipeg on Monday for treatment on what TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports is an aggravated muscular injury.

The Jets hold a 3-1 series lead on the Wild entering Friday's game.