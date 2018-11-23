Marko Dano is back with the Winnipeg Jets.

The 23-year-old centre was claimed by the Jets on Friday, one day after being placed on waivers by the Colorado Avalanche. The Jets assigned him to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

He hada minus-1 rating in eight games with the team, though received more than seven minutes of ice time just twice in those eight games.

Dano was claimed by the Avalanche in October after being placed on waivers by the Jets, who acquired him from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2016. Dano had not yet appeared in a game this season when he was waived by Winnipeg.

A 2013 first-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dano had two goals and one assist in 23 games last year. Dano has 19 goals and 26 assists in 130 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Jets and Avalanche.